Vijay Sethupathi’s Telugu Debut as a Hero Is Titled Slum Dog

After working with top Telugu stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Prabhas, director Puri Jagannadh is now teaming up with versatile Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi for his next big project. The film, mounted on a grand scale, has been titled ‘Slum Dog’.



The makers officially announced the title along with an intriguing first-look poster. Vijay Sethupathi appears in a surprisingly stylish yet shocking avatar, wielding a blood-soaked weapon. Sporting a new hairstyle and cool sunglasses, the actor looks menacing and intense, instantly grabbing attention.



Sharing the first look, the team captioned it: “From the slums… rises a storm no one can stop. RAW. RUTHLESS. REAL. #PuriSethupathi is #SlumDog – 33 Temple Road.”



The first look was unveiled on the eve of Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday, making it a special surprise and a unique birthday wish from the makers. The film carries the intriguing tagline “33 Temple Road,” hinting at a gritty and rooted narrative.









Happy Birthday to the one and only Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl sir 🤗



It’s always a pleasure to witness your dedication and simplicity up close. You bring so much sincerity and soul into every space you enter 🙏🏻#SLUMDOG - 33 Temple Road will be a memorable project for all us… pic.twitter.com/wxhzeVyn3T — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) January 16, 2026





While Vijay Sethupathi has previously appeared in Telugu films such as ‘Uppena’ and ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, ‘Slum Dog’ marks his first-ever Telugu film as a full-fledged lead actor. With Puri Jagannadh’s raw storytelling and Sethupathi’s powerful screen presence, expectations around the project are already soaring.

