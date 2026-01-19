Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja 2 on Cards?

Talented actor Vijay Sethupathi, who scored a massive success with Maharaja, is reportedly giving the green signal for its sequel, Maharaja 2. According to sources, director Nithilan Swaminathan has come up with a compelling story idea that impressed Vijay Sethupathi. Following his approval, the director is currently working on the screenplay, with the film expected to go on floors soon.



Maharaja revolves around a barber who seeks vengeance after his house is burglarised. He cryptically informs the police that his “Lakshmi” (fortune) has been stolen, leaving the cops confused. As he repeatedly insists, the police dig deeper and uncover a shocking truth — he is actually referring to his daughter, who was raped and abused. Actor Anurag Kashyap’s character is left stunned upon discovering the harsh reality.



A source reveals that the second part carries an even stronger storyline. “The sequel has the potential to surpass the original film and has all the ingredients of a winner,” the source adds.



Maharaja emerged as a big hit in Telugu states as well, with Vijay Sethupathi’s intense, anger-driven performance striking a chord with audiences. The film reportedly collected over ₹13 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. “Given the film’s success, the sequel is expected to fetch a solid price in the Telugu market,” the source concludes.

