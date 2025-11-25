Vijay Sethupathi Joins Vetri Maaran-Silambarasan’s Film Arasan

In the latest update from Kollywood, ' Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has joined the team of the upcoming film Arasan starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Vetrimaaran. The news was confirmed by Producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu on Tuesday through his social media account.

The movie expands director Vetri Maaran's gritty Vada Chennai universe, marking Sethupathi's second collaboration with both Silambarasan TR after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Vetri Maaran from the Viduthalai 1 and 2 films.

With composer Anirudh Ravichander on board, shooting for Arasan commenced following an October promo teaser, marking Vetraimaaran's distinct beta noir style of filmmaking.

Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in a rustic family drama Thalaivan Thalaivii with Nithya Menon and a surprise appearance in Raj and DK’s The Family Man 3, where there is a crossover of his Farzi series with the Family Man spyverse. The Maharaja actor also wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming pan-Indian film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, starring Tabu and Samyuktha in the lead. The director confirmed the same through X.

However, Vijay Sethupathi’s role in Arasan remains tightly under wraps, whether he plays the antagonist or a supporting role, fueling growing anticipation surrounding Simbu’s 49th film.