Vijay Sethupathi Joins Silambarasan TR in Vetri Maaran’s Arasan

Fans are thrilled as actor Vijay Sethupathi becomes the latest star to join the cast of Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film Arasan, led by Silambarasan TR. The film, which expands the Vada Chennai universe, will feature Sethupathi in a crucial role. On Tuesday, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu announced the actor’s inclusion with a special poster on social media.

Thanu captioned the post, “Manidam anaigiradhu, magathuvam therigiradhu—where humanity and greatness meet.” The poster welcomed “Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi” on board. Vetri Maaran and Sethupathi last collaborated on the Viduthalai franchise, while Silambarasan and Sethupathi previously shared screen space in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Arasan is part of Vetri Maaran’s expanding Vada Chennai universe but is not a direct sequel to the 2018 blockbuster starring Dhanush. The director has revealed that the screenplay was originally conceptualized during the early planning of Vada Chennai, when Silambarasan was being considered for a major role. The makers describe Arasan as an “untold tale” set in the same world, promising new characters and fresh narrative layers. It is speculated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Andrea Jeremiah, and Lover actor Manikandan may also be part of the project, though official confirmation is awaited. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander—his first collaboration with Vetri Maaran, adding significant commercial appeal and a fresh musical tone to the director’s gritty storytelling. Production is scheduled to begin on November 24, 2025, once Vetri Maaran completes ongoing commitments. The full supporting cast is yet to be announced, though reports hint at appearances by Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore among others. With a powerful cast, a celebrated director, and a narrative rooted in one of Tamil cinema’s most iconic universes, Arasan has swiftly become one of the most anticipated films of the industry. Fans eagerly await how Vetri Maaran will deepen the Vada Chennai world while bringing together two of Tamil cinema’s biggest performers. This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle



