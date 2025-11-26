Vijay Sethupathi Has Hard Feelings as Puri Film Wraps Up Shoot

In a heartfelt video shared by the makers, Vijay Sethupathi expressed how much he will miss working with Puri Jagannadh and the entire team. He described the journey as memorable and joyful, while Puri and Charmme Kaur echoed his sentiments, appreciating the warm bond that developed during the shoot. Adding a touch of humour, Vijay even complimented Puri’s stylish jacket during the farewell.



The much-talked-about Pan-India project #PuriSethupathi, bringing together dashing director Puri Jagannadh and versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi, has officially completed its shoot. What started as an intense mass-action entertainer has now reached its final day of filming. To mark the moment, the team released a cheerful and emotional video showcasing candid moments between Puri, Vijay Sethupathi, and Charmme Kaur.



The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects, along with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla of JB Motion Pictures. Samyuktha plays the female lead, while Tabu and Duniya Vijay Kumar appear in key roles.



National Award–winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his impactful background scores in films like Arjun Reddy and Animal, is composing the music for this ambitious venture.



With the shoot now wrapped up, the team is gearing up to begin promotions. The title and first-look poster will be unveiled soon as the film prepares for a wide Pan-India release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi

