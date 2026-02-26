Vijay Sethupathi Confirms Reunion with Mani Ratnam for Sai Pallavi's Movie

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that he will soon reunite with director Mani Ratnam for a new project. In an interaction with a leading publication, he revealed that he will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam once again. The film features Sai Pallavi as the female lead, marking her first project with the acclaimed director.



Vijay Sethupathi said, “I have worked with Mani sir before, in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in 2018. This time, we will be doing something completely different. The Vijay Sethupathi who entered the film industry seeking small roles is still alive.” He continued, “I want to make sure he remains alive even while working with Mani Ratnam. When I entered the industry, all I wanted was to stand in front of the camera and deliver my dialogue. Even today, I feel so alive when I’m in front of the camera.”



More details about the film are awaited. Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Slumdog: 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Tabu and Samyuktha. Additionally, he has several projects in his pipeline, including Pocket Novel. He will also make a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.

