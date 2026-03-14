Vijay Rumours: Trisha Krishnan Dodges Paparazzi Questions at Airport

Actress Trisha Krishnan was captured by a now-viral video at Chennai Airport, on Friday. She was seen pointedly avoiding paparazzi queries about her recent public appearance with actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay.



Reporters approached her regarding the buzz sparked by their joint arrival in the same car at a wedding reception for producer Kalpathi S. Suresh's son last week. Trisha, dressed casually and wearing sunglasses, walked straight ahead without glancing at the cameras or responding to the questions on the ongoing controversy.



The speculation intensified following details from Vijay's divorce petition filed by his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, which cited an extramarital relationship and became public recently. Neither has addressed the claims directly. Trisha's silence at the airport has only fueled online discussions in the Tamil film industry.



Recently, Vijay asked his supporters not to worry about his personal life and focus on winning in politics.

