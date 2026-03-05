Vijay Reacts Over Delay in Jana Nayagan’s Release, Says He Can’t Be Silenced

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addressed a massive crowd of supporters in Thanjavur on Wednesday (March 4) as part of his ongoing campaign. During his speech, he urged Tamil Nadu voters to "give him a chance" to lead the state.

"Listen to what I say: the next government will be a TVK government. To our fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured. During the release of the film Jana Nayagan, many people—including our Chief Minister—raised their voices in support. I thank them for that. However, Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every 'Vijay' in every household. They have already begun their campaign," he said.



Jana Nayagan marks the final film of the actor's career. While it was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, the film was delayed just two days before its premiere.



Directed by H. Vinoth, the film features a star-studded cast. A new release date for the film has yet to be announced.