 Top
Home » Entertainment

Vijay, Rashmika To Wed on Feb 26

Entertainment
17 Feb 2026 9:29 AM IST

The note is signed with Vijay’s signature on behalf of both himself and Rashmika.

Vijay, Rashmika To Wed on Feb 26
x
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, with a grand reception planned for March 4 in Hyderabad.

The wedding invite, printed on Vijay Deverakonda’s personalised stationery, indicates that the couple will host an intimate ceremony on February 26, followed by a larger reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

The invitation reads: “As we begin a new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot for those who have been part of our journeys to make it special for us.”

The note is signed with Vijay’s signature on behalf of both himself and Rashmika.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandana 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X