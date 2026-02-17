Vijay, Rashmika To Wed on Feb 26

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, with a grand reception planned for March 4 in Hyderabad.



The wedding invite, printed on Vijay Deverakonda’s personalised stationery, indicates that the couple will host an intimate ceremony on February 26, followed by a larger reception in Hyderabad on March 4.



The invitation reads: “As we begin a new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot for those who have been part of our journeys to make it special for us.”



The note is signed with Vijay’s signature on behalf of both himself and Rashmika.

