Vijay, Rashmika To Wed on Feb 26
The note is signed with Vijay’s signature on behalf of both himself and Rashmika.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, with a grand reception planned for March 4 in Hyderabad.
The wedding invite, printed on Vijay Deverakonda’s personalised stationery, indicates that the couple will host an intimate ceremony on February 26, followed by a larger reception in Hyderabad on March 4.
The invitation reads: “As we begin a new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot for those who have been part of our journeys to make it special for us.”
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
