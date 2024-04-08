Family Star Day 3 Collections
The much-hyped family entertainer ‘Family Star’ is losing steam since it reportedly collected Rs 3 crore plus on Day 3 in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and few other centres. “It has garnered Rs 3 crore plus on the third day and in total, it has collected around Rs 12 crore plus in the first three days,” says a source. He claims that the footfalls are gradually disappearing for ‘Family Star’ and the production team has attributed it to negative campaigns on social media.
“May be, some would have intentionally targeted the film, but even the audience have not overwhelmingly liked the film, so producers have to understand that poor show is due to insipid content, despite good performances by Vijay Devarakonda who tried to carry the film on his broad shoulders,” he points out.
Vijay Devarakonda has another big film with director Gautam Tinnanurru coming up and he could regain his winning streak sooner than later since these dull moments are like passing clouds, he concludes.