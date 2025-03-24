Vijay Deverakonda’s Striking Transformation for ‘Kingdom’ Goes Viral

Vijay Deverakonda’s striking new look for his upcoming film Kingdom has taken social media by storm, with fans praising his rugged transformation.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom follows the journey of a man forced to leave his homeland due to tragic childhood events. Set against the backdrop of historical events from 1947 to the 1980s, the film explores the struggles of refugees and the rise of a leader amidst turmoil, focusing on challenges along the India-Sri Lanka border.

To embody his role, Deverakonda has adopted a rugged appearance, featuring long hair and a thick beard. His transformation has generated massive excitement among fans. Currently, he is in Sri Lanka for a four-week shooting schedule for Kingdom.

Adding to the anticipation, the film’s teaser—featuring voiceovers by N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (Telugu), Suriya (Tamil), and Ranbir Kapoor (Hindi)—has generated significant buzz. Kingdom is slated for a grand theatrical release on May 30, 2025, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.