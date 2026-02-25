Vijay Deverakonda’s Mother Gifts Heirloom Bangles To Rashmika

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been trending across social media as the couple prepares to marry on February 26, 2026. Dubbing their union the "Wedding of ViRosh," the pair has kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. Several Tollywood celebrities, including Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba, and Rahul Ravindran, have already been spotted arriving in the city.



​Reports suggest that during last night’s Sangeet ceremony, Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, gifted heirloom bangles to her future daughter-in-law, Rashmika.



​The grand wedding will take place on February 26 in Udaipur, followed by a lavish reception in Hyderabad on March 4 for friends, family, and industry colleagues.



​The duo first shared the screen in the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam. While they reunited in 2019 for Dear Comrade, the film unfortunately underperformed at the box office. Fans are now eagerly anticipating their next collaboration in Rahul Sankrityan's upcoming film, Ranabaali.

