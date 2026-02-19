Vijay Deverakonda's House Decked Up Ahead Of Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. While the couple was recently spotted at the airport, they remained tight-lipped about the impending ceremony. However, the wedding invitation has since leaked on social media.

Ahead of the big day, the groom's house has been adorned with golden lights, confirming to the audience that the wedding is very much on the cards. The glowing decorations serve as a festive welcome for Rashmika as she joins the family.



The leaked invite reads: "I am writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter—celebrating and creating memories around our union—it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."



The note concludes with an invitation to their reception: "We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards. Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)."



The duo first met on the sets of the hit film Geetha Govindam and later reunited for the emotional drama Dear Comrade. Their on-screen chemistry has long fueled dating rumors, which now seem to be culminating in a real-life fairytale.

