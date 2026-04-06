Vijay Deverakonda Shares Romantic Birthday Note for Wife Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's heartfelt birthday message for wife Rashmika Mandanna has struck a chord with fans, adding a personal touch to her 30th birthday celebrations on Sunday. Marking her first birthday after their wedding on February 26, 2026, Vijay took to Instagram to re-share a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from their upcoming film 'Ranabaali', originally released by its makers, showcasing Rashmika's transformation into her character, Jayamma. Along with the video, he wrote "I love you Jayamma :)".



The BTS clip was originally unveiled by the makers of the film as a birthday tribute to Rashmika. It captures her journey into the role, beginning with her greeting the team and moving through moments of discussion and preparation for her character's look. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, 'Ranabaali' is a Telugu historical drama slated for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026. The film is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers, in association with T-Series. Apart from Rashmika and Vijay, the film also features international actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role. 'Ranabaali' is Rashmika and Vijay's first collaboration after their marriage, and technically their third project together. The birthday post from the film's team described Rashmika as someone who "paints the world with her charm and radiant smile," with fans flooding social media with wishes and excitement for the pairing's return on screen.













On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in 'The Girlfriend', while Vijay recently appeared in 'Kingdom.'

