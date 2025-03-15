Vijay Deverakonda Reflects on Risky College Days, Their Impact

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who recently captivated audiences with Family Star, is now eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kingdom. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is currently in full production. Amidst his busy schedule, Vijay visited Anurag University in Medchal as a special guest.

During the event, he engaged with students, sharing nostalgic memories from his college days, especially about the risks he took. He admitted that looking back, he now feels anxious about the daring stunts he attempted, such as riding bikes and driving cars at high speeds. Reflecting on those times, he confessed that the thought of what could have gone wrong unsettles him.

Vijay expressed gratitude for having made it through those reckless days, acknowledging that if anything had happened, he might have missed out on the immense love and support he now enjoys from the younger generation of movie lovers. He stressed that while taking calculated risks is essential for success in life, unnecessary risks should be avoided.

After the moderate success of Kushi, Vijay is determined to make a strong comeback with Kingdom, a highly anticipated period drama.