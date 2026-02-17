No Phone Policy at Rashmika-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. The wedding will be a low-key, intimate ceremony attended by a select group of friends. Preparations are already underway, with festivities scheduled to begin on February 24 and conclude on February 26.



"The guest list is very small, and a strict no-phone policy will be in place. Even the photography team has signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs)," a source told the portal.



Reportedly, the couple has chosen not to invite film industry colleagues or fellow actors to the main ceremony. However, a grand reception is expected to be held in Hyderabad on March 4.



























