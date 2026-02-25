Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Wedding Expenses Covered by Digital Giant?

If industry sources are to be believed, a leading OTT platform is reportedly covering the wedding expenses of star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, whose grand yet intimate wedding is set to take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan.



According to sources, the digital giant is bearing the cost of the luxury venue, hospitality, logistics and other arrangements for the high-profile wedding, with expenses estimated at over Rs 20 crore. “The swanky venue and the entire wedding setup are being taken care of by the OTT brand,” a source reveals.



However, Vijay Deverakonda has personally paid for the flight tickets of his closest friends and family members. “Over 50 guests have received flight tickets along with wedding invitations, and many of them have already begun arriving in Udaipur,” the source adds.



The report further states that the OTT platform is also in talks to acquire exclusive telecast and streaming rights of the star-studded wedding. The final deal is said to be pegged at Rs 30 crore-plus. “Given Vijay Deverakonda’s massive fan following and Rashmika Mandanna’s pan-India and global popularity—especially after her Bollywood successes from Animal to Thamma—the wedding telecast is expected to generate strong viewership and returns,” the source points out.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot on Thursday, February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. Reports suggest that the couple will have two wedding ceremonies on the same day.

The morning ceremony will be a traditional Telugu Hindu wedding, honouring the groom’s cultural roots. Later in the evening, the couple is expected to solemnise their marriage once again in a traditional Kodava ceremony, paying tribute to the bride’s heritage and family traditions.



As reported earlier, the wedding festivities kicked off with an unconventional pre-wedding cricket bash, featuring the bride, groom and their families, setting the tone for what is being described as one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in recent times.



Thereafter, a grand reception is planned in Hyderabad on March 4.

