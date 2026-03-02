Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Urge Fans to Cooperate With Safety Measures

The wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna—fondly referred to as the “Virosh” wedding—has become one of the most talked-about celebrations in the country, receiving immense love and attention from fans across India.



Following their intimate wedding ceremony, the couple’s reception is scheduled to be held on the evening of March 4 in Hyderabad. Ahead of the event, their team issued an official statement requesting fans and invitees to support safety measures and cooperate with authorities.



The reception was originally planned as an exclusive, invite-only gathering for members of the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, along with prominent political and administrative leaders. However, due to the extraordinary nationwide excitement surrounding the wedding and after consultations with the authorities, the guest list has now been further restricted.



Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion, and any potential safety risks. Ensuring the safety and well-being of the guests, the public, and the couple remains the highest priority.



The couple and the administration are working closely to ensure that the celebration proceeds smoothly and safely without the need for cancellation. If required, additional receptions may be considered at a later stage to accommodate well-wishers in a more structured and secure manner.



Entry to the venue will be strictly limited to guests with valid invitations. Individuals without official invites are respectfully requested not to visit the venue, as access will not be permitted under any circumstances.



Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna expressed heartfelt gratitude to their fans and supporters, saying, “Your safety and happiness mean everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone.”

