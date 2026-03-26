Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Share Glimpses of Their Dreamy Koh Samui Honeymoon

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are capturing everyone's attention with their recent social media updates. Since their wedding, the newly married couple has been sharing special moments with fans and followers on Instagram.



The duo recently shared a glimpse of their vacation in Koh Samui, posting a video from their stay at a beachside villa in Thailand. In the clip, Rashmika says, “My husband… still getting used to saying that,” while Vijay warmly responds, “My best friend… that part hasn’t changed.”



Sharing the post, they wrote: "After the wedding celebrations, we wanted to slow down for a few days. Quiet mornings, afternoon swims, and evenings of table tennis, pool, and movie nights filled with laughter. This vacation in Koh Samui felt like home almost instantly. Sharing some moments from those days... with friends and a home filled with joy."



On the professional front, the duo will next be seen together in Ranabaali. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It will hit the cinemas on September 11.

