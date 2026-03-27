Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mobbed by Fans During Temple Visit in Anantapur

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary on March 26 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The couple visited a local Hanuman temple to seek blessings, where they were nearly mobbed by a surging crowd.



In clips from the visit, a protective Vijay can be seen holding Rashmika close and shielding her as fans rushed toward them. He remained visibly concerned for her safety, ensuring she was shielded until she safely reached their car.



Following the temple visit, the couple headed to the sets of their upcoming film, Ranabaali. The production team gave them a warm traditional welcome with a Harathi ceremony, where local women applied kumkum to their foreheads. Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, known for his hit film Shyam Singha Roy, and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.



Vijay and Rashmika got engaged in October of last year and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur this past February.











