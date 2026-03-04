Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Meet Fans Ahead of Grand Reception

Over the past few days, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have dominated the headlines. On Tuesday, the couple met with their fans in Hyderabad for their first official meet-and-greet since tying the knot.



To celebrate the occasion, the couple hosted a special lunch for their supporters, joining them at the tables and sharing candid details about their relationship.



The venue was beautifully adorned with floral décor and featured a heartwarming sign that read: “Welcome to our extended family. With love, #VIROSH.”













Fans erupted in cheers during a sweet moment when Rashmika was seen feeding Vijay. For the event, Rashmika opted for a simple, elegant saree, proudly sporting her mangalsutra and sindoor, while Vijay looked dapper in a floral kurta.



The couple, who officially wed on February 26 in Udaipur, are now set to host a grand reception today for their friends and colleagues from the film industry.

