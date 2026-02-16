Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Spotted at Airport Amid Udaipur Wedding Rumours

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the airport. Over the past few days, rumours have been circulating that the pair is set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur.

Social media reports suggest they are currently heading to Udaipur to oversee wedding preparations; however, there has been no official confirmation regarding the nuptials. The couple reportedly got engaged last November.



The duo first collaborated on the film Geetha Govindam, which was released in 2018. They later starred together in Dear Comrade.



On the professional front, the duo will reunite for the action drama Ranabaali. The film is currently in production and is being helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film will hit the screens on September 11.