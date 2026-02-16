Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Say No to Rs 60 Crore Wedding Deal

A juicy rumour has been doing the rounds in Tollywood circles. A streaming giant reportedly offered Vijay Deverakonda a massive Rs 60 crore for the exclusive rights to his wedding video. But Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, his bride-to-be, turned it down flat.



The decision was simple: some moments are too precious to sell. “They have always been private people,” a source shared. The Udaipur wedding is scheduled to take place on February 26.



Their quiet “no” feels honest and refreshing in the age of social media. They just want to exchange vows surrounded by family and close friends, without the affair being turned into content.

Recently, the Kingdom actor also paid a warm visit to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The meeting was to personally invite the CM to the wedding. It's rumoured that the couple will host a wedding reception in Hyderabad in the first week of March.