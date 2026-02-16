Vijay Deverakonda Meets CM Revanth Reddy, Wedding Rumours Gain Momentum

-Vijay Deverakonda’s recent meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sparked fresh speculation about his long-rumoured wedding with actress Rashmika Mandanna. The meeting quickly caught public attention, with many believing it to be part of wedding invitation formalities.



Soon after news of the meeting surfaced, social media was flooded with discussions about wedding dates, venues, and guest lists. According to unconfirmed reports, the wedding is likely to take place on February 26 and is expected to be a strictly private affair. The ceremony is said to be planned at a royal palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with only close family members and a small circle of friends in attendance.



While the wedding itself is reportedly being kept low-key, a grand celebration is expected in Hyderabad. Sources claim that a lavish reception is being planned for March 4 at a popular convention centre in the city. The event is expected to turn into a high-profile gathering, with leading film stars, political leaders, and prominent personalities from various fields likely to attend.



Vijay’s personal meeting with the Chief Minister has further strengthened the belief that wedding plans are indeed underway. Industry insiders also claim that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were secretly engaged in October 2025 and have been planning their wedding away from the public eye.



If the reports turn out to be true, the Hyderabad reception is expected to be a star-studded affair. Celebrities from South Indian cinema and Bollywood are said to be on the guest list. Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are expected to attend, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga—who shares a close bond with Vijay and has also worked with Rashmika in Animal—is reportedly likely to be present.



Bollywood names such as Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor are also being speculated as invitees. Several actors, directors, and producers who have worked closely with the couple are expected to grace the occasion.



What began as an on-screen pairing in Geetha Govindam may now be turning into a real-life partnership. However, despite the growing buzz and multiple reports, there has been no official confirmation from either Vijay Deverakonda or Rashmika Mandanna so far.

