Vijay Deverakonda Fuels Engagement Speculation After Sporting a Ring

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement suspense continues, as they haven't made any official announcement yet. Media reports stated that they got engaged on last Friday. In this context, the Kingdom actor recently made a public appearance sporting what looked like his engagement ring.



On Sunday, the Liger and Family Star actor visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi to seek blessings. He was seen wearing a ring while holding a bouquet, which immediately made fans conclude that he and his Dear Comrade star are indeed engaged to each other.



For the unversed, Puttaparthi is where Vijay went to school. As a child, he even appeared in a TV serial on the Godman.



Followers and fans are still eagerly awaiting their official announcement.