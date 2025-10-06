 Top
Home » Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Fuels Engagement Speculation After Sporting a Ring

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
6 Oct 2025 11:28 AM IST

For the unversed, Puttaparthi is where Vijay went to school. As a child, he even appeared in a TV serial on the Godman.

Vijay Deverakonda Fuels Engagement Speculation After Sporting a Ring
x
Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement suspense continues, as they haven't made any official announcement yet. Media reports stated that they got engaged on last Friday. In this context, the Kingdom actor recently made a public appearance sporting what looked like his engagement ring.

On Sunday, the Liger and Family Star actor visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi to seek blessings. He was seen wearing a ring while holding a bouquet, which immediately made fans conclude that he and his Dear Comrade star are indeed engaged to each other.

For the unversed, Puttaparthi is where Vijay went to school. As a child, he even appeared in a TV serial on the Godman.

Followers and fans are still eagerly awaiting their official announcement.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandana 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X