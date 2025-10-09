Vijay Deverakonda Describes Himself as a Student of Puttaparthi

Young sensation Vijay Deverakonda revealed that Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh holds a special place in his heart, as it played a key role in shaping his early life. “I spent my childhood here in this holy town,” said Vijay in a heartfelt Instagram video. “I came here when I was just eight years old, continued my studies, and completed my 10th grade at 16. This place is very close to my heart—it has deeply influenced who I am today. For me, it’s not just an ashram or a spiritual place, it’s a part of my life,” he added.

The actor also expressed happiness about being part of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations. “I’m truly blessed to be part of these divine celebrations. November is a special month for all devotees as it marks Swami’s 100th birthday. I hope more people join in these celebrations spread out for the whole year,” he said.



Earlier, Vijay addressed reports about his recent car accident and reassured his fans that he was safe. Taking to his Instagram stories, the Liger star wrote, “All is well! The car took a hit, but we’re all fine. I even did a strength workout later and just got back home. My head hurts a bit, but nothing but a biryani and some sleep can’t fix it. So, send hugs and love to everyone—don’t let the news stress you!”



Meanwhile, Vijay’s engagement ring has become the talk of the town amid reports that he got engaged to his rumored girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna on October 3. Interestingly, the duo will soon be sharing screen space once again in director Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming period drama.

This will mark their third collaboration after the hits Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade—films that reportedly brought them closer. Sources suggest that the much-loved pair is likely to tie the knot in February 2026.

