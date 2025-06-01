Vijay Deverakonda Backs Miss World 2025 Contestants in Hyderabad

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took time out from his busy schedule to attend the Miss World 2025 event held in Hyderabad, expressing pride in supporting the international contestants.

“We must support the participants — these girls have come from all over the world,” Vijay said. “Since the event is happening in our city and state, I’m happy to cheer them on and wish them all the very best.”

He also spoke about the significance of hosting such a global event: “It’s a rare moment for Hyderabad, and I’m thrilled to be in the audience for such a grand and memorable occasion.”

On the professional front, Vijay shared an exciting update about his upcoming film Kingdom. “We’re arriving on July 4, and we’re confident about meeting expectations. Promotions will begin very soon,” he confirmed.

Directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a much-anticipated spy thriller. The buzz has intensified after composer Anirudh Ravichander called the film “superb.” Their camaraderie has sparked chatter across social media, further fuelling excitement ahead of the release.