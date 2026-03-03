Vijay Deverakonda Announces Scholarship Scheme for Students

On Monday, Vijay Deverakonda, accompanied by his wife Rashmika Mandanna, visited his hometown of Thummanapeta, Telangana. The couple performed a housewarming ceremony and a Satyanarayana Vratam Puja at their new residence.



As a large crowd from the village gathered to catch a glimpse of the star, VD took the opportunity to interact with the locals. During the visit, he officially announced a new scholarship scheme for Class IX and X students across 44 government schools in the Achampet Division of Telangana, funded through his charitable trust.



The video of the announcement quickly went viral on social media, with fans heaping praise on the actor for his initiative to support underprivileged students.



The couple tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Their Sangeet ceremony, held on February 24, has also been trending online as fans share photos from the vibrant celebration. The newlyweds are now set to host a grand wedding reception on March 4 at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.

