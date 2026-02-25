Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Wedding Muhurtam Revealed

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to become Mr. and Mrs. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the exact time the couple will tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. According to the latest reports, the muhurtam is scheduled for 8:00 AM. The ceremony will blend both Telugu and Kodava traditions to honor the cultural roots of both Vijay and Rashmika.



​Friends of the couple and several Tollywood celebrities were spotted flying from Hyderabad to Udaipur on Monday morning. The Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies are being held today (Wednesday).



​Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is unable to attend, sent a congratulatory note to Vijay’s parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, wishing the couple well. In his message, the PM wrote: "Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen."



​Vijay and Rashmika first worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year.

