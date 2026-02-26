Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Wedding Menu Goes Viral

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially married. The couple reportedly wed in a traditional Telugu ceremony earlier today. To honor both of their backgrounds, the couple is hosting two distinct ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning to celebrate Vijay’s roots, and a customary Coorg (Kodava) ceremony in the evening to highlight Rashmika’s heritage.

They got married earlier today at a star hotel in Udaipur.



Meanwhile, the wedding menu is already making waves on social media. A leaked photo of the menu circulating online showcases an exquisite spread of Indian vegetarian delicacies.



