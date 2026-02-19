Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Wedding Invitation Box?

According to reports, the invite for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika is not just a regular card. It comes in a premium gift box packed with special and stylish items. The highlight of the box is the “National Crush” perfume, a clear nod to Rashmika, who is widely called the National Crush. Along with the fragrance, the box also includes hand cream and foot cream, giving it the feel of a luxury beauty hamper.



Adding a personal touch, a stylish “Rowdy” brand T shirt linked to Vijay Deverakonda’s popular brand is also part of the gift box. A premium cashew box is included as well, making the invite both fashionable and traditional at the same time.



Meanwhile, reports suggest that the wedding reception will see guests not only from Tollywood but also from Bollywood. However, just like the wedding ceremony, the reception is also expected to be a private event with no media presence.



It is being said that either on the same day or the following day, a special lunch will be arranged exclusively for the media. The newlyweds are likely to spend some time interacting and posing for photographs during that event.



The elegant packaging and carefully curated items have already created strong buzz online. Watch the video to know more about the unique invitation gift..

