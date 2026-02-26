Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Treat Media to Meals

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to wed this Thursday at a luxury hotel in Udaipur. According to reports, the couple has thoughtfully hosted lunch and dinner for the media personnel stationed at the venue. While the couple opted for a strictly private ceremony with tightened security, they provided meals for the paparazzi and journalists as a sweet gesture of appreciation.



Sources shared: “Given the tight security, the media is not being allowed near the venue, but Vijay and Rashmika wanted to acknowledge their presence and include them in the celebration. Starting February 24, they are providing lunch and dinner for all paps and media present throughout the three-day festivities.”



Celebrities, family, and friends have already arrived for the wedding celebrations. On Wednesday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, a special guest at the wedding, was spotted arriving at the airport.



The couple, who has been dating for seven years, officially announced their wedding this past Sunday. Taking to their social media platforms, Rashmika and Vijay penned a heartfelt note to their fans: "Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name; you called us 'Virosh.' So today—with full hearts—we name our coming together in your honor. We would like to name it: 'The Wedding of Virosh.' Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us—always. Biggest hugs and full of love."

