Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna officially began their new journey together, tying the knot on Wednesday, February 26, in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends.



The couple got married according to traditional Telugu Hindu customs, with the muhurat held at 10 am. The wedding rituals were completed between 11 am and 11.30 am. Later in the evening, a second ceremony following Kodava traditions is scheduled to honour Rashmika’s roots.



Though the newlyweds did not step out to greet the media, their team distributed sweets to the paparazzi waiting outside the venue. Reportedly, Kaju Katli boxes featuring Rashmika’s face were handed out, much to the delight of fans. Official wedding photographs are expected to be released soon, even as several inside glimpses have already gone viral on social media.



According to reports, Rashmika made a breathtaking entry for the morning ceremony, walking down from the mountain—a moment described as emotional and magical. A source revealed that Vijay was completely mesmerised by her entry.



Before the wedding, glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional Haldi ceremony, surfaced on social media. The intimate celebrations featured classic colours, elegant décor, and thoughtfully curated details, offering fans a peek into the couple’s private joy.



The wedding was attended by close friends from the film industry, including filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has worked with both actors. Other guests included actor-director Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and stylist Shravya Varma.