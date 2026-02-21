Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna: Net Worth Revealed

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are making headlines with news of their upcoming wedding. The couple is set to get hitched on February 26 in Udaipur and has reportedly already jetted off to the city to begin the festivities. The Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies, followed by the grand wedding, will all take place on February 26.



Ahead of their wedding, let's have a look at the power couple’s assets. The Arjun Reddy star is a massive star with a lifestyle to match. He owns a luxury mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills valued at Rs 15 crore. His impressive car collection includes a BMW 5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, and a Range Rover. He also owns a private jet. Currently, Vijay’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 70 crore.



Rashmika Mandanna has solidified her place as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. With an estimated net worth of Rs 66 crore, she charges approximately Rs 4 crore per film. The Chhaava actress owns properties across Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad, including a Rs 8 crore home in Bengaluru. Her garage features luxury rides such as an Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.



Together, their combined net worth stands at approximately Rs 136 crore. While the wedding remains private, the couple is expected to host a grand reception for the industry in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

