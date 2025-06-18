Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika: Frequent Sightings Fuel Relationship Speculation

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are bankable stars in Tollywood. Beyond their individual success, the duo commands a significant fan following in the Telugu states.

Their fame escalated after Geetha Govindam, and since then, rumors of a romantic relationship have circulated.



While they have been spotted together on several occasions at airports and during lunch outings, they have never publicly confirmed or denied their relationship.

However, their frequent appearances together consistently spark discussions among fans and the media.



Recently, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda were seen together, sharing a car, at the Mumbai airport. A video of this sighting is currently being widely shared on social media.









Our favs #VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna just got spotted together after ages!! My heart’s so full 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ku1Z2Nv75J — Lilly ✨ (@therwdygirl) June 18, 2025

On the career front, Rashmika is awaiting the release of Kuberaa, which is set for a grand theatrical release on June 20. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna in lead roles.



Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom will be hitting the big screens on July 25, 2025

