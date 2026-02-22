Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika to Shoot Ad Before Wedding?

If industry buzz is to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26, 2026. With wedding preparations already in full swing, an interesting update about the star couple has now caught fans’ attention.



According to inside reports, the lovebirds will be shooting for a commercial just days before flying out for their wedding celebrations. While the brand and concept of the advertisement are being kept strictly under wraps, the news has created excitement among fans and trade circles alike.



Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have previously endorsed a soap brand together, and sources suggest the upcoming commercial shoot will wrap up before the wedding festivities officially begin. The couple is said to be dedicating two full days to the ad, reportedly earning a hefty remuneration for it.



On the professional front, Vijay and Rashmika will soon be seen together in Ranabali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwala fame. The popular pair earlier shared screen space in blockbuster films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which cemented their on-screen chemistry.



A source close to the development says, “Vijay and Rashmika’s combination is a hot favourite. Their commercial is expected to have pan-India reach, making it a much-awaited jodi moment for fans across the country.”



With just days left for the much-talked-about wedding, all eyes are now on the star couple as they balance work commitments and personal celebrations.

