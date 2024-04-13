Vijay Devarakonda Gears up to Play Cop?

Even though Vijay showcased his fiery side in films like ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, he would be essaying a proper anger-driven role in his next. “Vijay wants to join the big league of action heroes and he is preparing for the role.He would exhibit a fit and lean physique to do justice to khakis," he points out.

Recently, young heroes Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen tasted success with cop stories and now it is their turn of Devarakonda to join the party and showcase his brooding anger against evil doers.



