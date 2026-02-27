Vijay Devarakonda And Rashmika Seen In Airport After Marriage, Wave To Fans

Actors Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made their first public appearance as husband and wife on February 27, 2026, a day after their intimate wedding in Udaipur. The newlyweds were spotted at the airport walking hand-in-hand, warmly greeting the media and fans who had gathered to congratulate them.

The couple, who tied the knot on February 26, 2026, looked radiant and full of joy during their airport walk. Rashmika wore a striking bright red outfit with elegant detailing, beautifully reflecting her bridal glow, while Vijay opted for a subtle grey-silver kurta-pyjama look.

Both waved to photographers with friendly smiles, offering namaste gestures and flying kisses to fans and media alike. This appearance marked the first time they were seen together in public since becoming husband and wife. Fans and paparazzi showered them with cheers and best wishes as they made their way through the terminal. The couple's wedding had been a close-knit affair attended by family and close friends, blending both traditional Telugu and Kodava customs.

Social media quickly lit up with photos and videos of the couple's airport moment, with fans expressing their delight and admiration for the pair's first post-wedding public outing. Kalyani Priyadarshan, who attended the wedding, shared an emotional note, praising the couple's love and commitment.

Meanwhile, Anand Deverakonda, also welcomed Rashmika into the family, calling her "vadina" (sister-in-law) and sharing a heartfelt post. The couple is expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.