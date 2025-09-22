Vijay Antony’s 25th Film Shakthi Thirumagan Rakes in 2.2 Crore in Two Days

Vijay Antony’s milestone 25th film, the political thriller Shakthi Thirumagan, was released worldwide on September 19, 2025, and has been making waves at the box office. Directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, the film revolves around a political fixer uncovering massive scams involving politicians and police ahead of Tamil Nadu’s 2026 elections.

Vijay Antony not only stars in the lead role but also produced the film and composed its music. He plays Kittu, the ultimate mediator in the Secretariat who can manipulate careers at will, until a series of events exposes a Rs. 6,236 crore scam, putting him in the crosshairs of political strategists like Abhyankar Shankar (Sunil Kriplani). The film explores Kittu’s true motives and the reasons behind his rise and fall.

Critics have praised the gripping first half, sharp dialogues, and Antony’s performance, though some noted preachiness and pacing issues in the second half. Positive audience word-of-mouth has contributed to 2.2 crore nett collections in India over the first two days, with theaters reporting high occupancy and over 21,000 tickets sold on BookMyShow by September 21.

The post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar, and the film will also be available on OTTplay Premium after its theatrical run. Shakthi Thirumagan cements Vijay Antony’s reputation as a versatile actor-producer-composer, delivering a political drama that combines intrigue, suspense, and sharp storytelling.