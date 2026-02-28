Vijay and Sangeetha: A Timeline of Their 25-Year Bond Amidst Recent Legal Speculation

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has reportedly filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu Family Court. This development follows ongoing rumors that Sangeetha has been living separately from her husband. According to the alleged petition, Sangeetha has cited infidelity, claiming an "adulterous relationship" with a fellow actress.



Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil based in the UK, began her journey as a devoted fan. In 1996, she traveled to Chennai specifically to congratulate Vijay on his stellar performance in the hit film Poove Unakkaga.



What started as a brief fan encounter soon blossomed into a deep friendship, which eventually evolved into love. The couple tied the knot on August 25, 1999, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Chennai. The star-studded wedding was attended by family, close friends, and the elite of the film industry. Together, they have two children: a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Divya Saasha.



