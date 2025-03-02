Vidya Balan asks fans not to engage with misleading AI content featuring her

Actor Vidya Balan has warned fans against several inauthentic "AI-generated" videos featuring her that are circulating on social media, saying she has no involvement in their creation or dissemination.Balan, who has been a part of films such as "Kahaani", "The Dirty Picture", "Tumhari Sulu" and "Sherni", shared a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday addressing the same. It featured one of the fake videos of the actor."There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way," the 46-year-old actor captioned the post."Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content. #FakeAlert #StayAware," she added.It's not the first time that AI-generated content featuring actors has surfaced online. In the past, film celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh also went viral on social media.