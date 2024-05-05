Several Girls Rejected Prabhas' Love Proposals?

Netizens go into a frenzy over Tollywood rebel star Prabhas' old video, where he was seen talking about his past relationships.

An excerpt from an old interview of the star actor had gone viral on Instagram, where Prabhas was seen confessing that he got many rejections earlier in his life.

The Video sparked a guessing game among his fans, prompting them to pick names of his co-actors in the comment section and wondered if they rejected the pan-Indian actor's proposal.

Many speculations surrounding the actor's relationships were turned down by the Bahubali star.



The actor was rumored to be in a relationship with Kajal during the release of his movie 'Darling' and then with Anushka Shetty and recently he was paired with Kriti Sanon. The actor had clarified on many occasions that there is no truth in any of the rumors.

On the work front, the 44-year-old actor is now busy with his upcoming epic science fiction movie 'Kalki 2898 AD', while projects with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prashanth Neel have been announced.