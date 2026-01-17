VIDEO: Kiara Advani Sings Birthday Song for Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his first birthday as a dad today. And to make his special day even more special, his wife, actress Kiara Advani, penned a beautiful note on Instagram. Calling Sidharth their daughter Saraayah's favourite human, Kiara wrote, "Saraayah's favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one Happy Birthday, husband." She also shared glimpses from their midnight bash at home, which was attended by close friends, including Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. One of the pictures showed a cake with the words "Saraayah's papa" and "Daddy Cool" written on it. There's a video in which we can see Kiara singing Happy birthday song for Sidharth. Karan and Manish could be seen in the video.













Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in July last year. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kiara and Siddharth announced their baby girl's name as Saraayah Malhotra while sharing a photograph of their daughter. The couple shared a picture of them holding the baby's tiny feet and wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra." The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama 'Shershaah'. On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'War 2'. She will be next seen in Yash-starrer "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'. Sidharth has 'Vvan - Force of the Forrest' with Tamannaah Bhatia in his kitty.

