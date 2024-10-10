Vettaiyan Movie Review: Rajinikanth Back in Mass Avatar!
TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame is back with yet another mass flick, this time with a huge star cast. The film features Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu actors Rana and Sharwanand, and Malayalam actors Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier among others. Anirudh Ravichander scored the music for this film while the cinematography was done by SR Kathir. So one could only imagine the magnitude of expectations over the film. Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan (Hunter) hit theatres across the globe today. Does the film live up to the expectations? Let's find out.
Plot
Athiyan (Rajinikanth) is an honest cop and an encounter specialist in Kanyakumari. He is notorious for indiscriminately killing murderers, ganja sellers, and mafias in the name of quick justice without feeling guilty about it. Saranya (Dushara Vijayan), a government school teacher who learns about his honesty informs him about the smuggling of ganja in her school, ending up in her getting killed and murdered. Athiyan kills a suspect but was he the killer? In the meantime, there is Satyadev (Amitabh), a judge, who fights for human rights. So there are ideological differences. how does the filmmaker tackle this situation? Watch the movie to find out.
Analysis
In most Rajini films, the eyes are all on him. But in Vetaiyan, the director gives equal weightage to all the characters, even though the story is the hero of the film. Even though the films on police encounters are not new, there are enough scenes to keep fans hooked. The maker takes 30 minutes to introduce all the characters and let the audience settle in before throwing a big blow. Big B, Fahadh, and Rajini steal the show with their performances. Of course, nothing less was expected of them. Anirudh's music is a huge plus. For fans of Thalaivar, there are enough Rajini moments to entertain them. The action sequences draw whistles from fans in the theatre. Rana does a great job, and so does Manju Warrier even though their roles are not very elaborately written.
TJ Gnanavel has picked a thought-provoking subject and there are scenes that make people question the system of education, the rich-poor divide, and also the loopholes in the justice system.
Verdict: Vetaiyan is a visual feast for every fan of Rajinikanth.
Rating: 3.25/5
Source : Deccan Chronicle
