Vetrimaaran Criticises ‘Hate Propaganda’ Films

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran sparked debate after criticising “hate propaganda” films at an event in Chennai, with fans linking his remarks to Dhurandhar 2.



Speaking at the trailer launch of Neelira, he said: “There are many films that cost millions of rupees, wishing to earn hundreds of crores with violence or hatred. Today, everything is turning into propaganda, and propaganda has the power to influence memory.”



Without naming any project, Vetrimaaran added that propaganda has the power to influence public memory, citing demonetisation as an example.



“Memory is so fickle because we all know who was the most affected by demonetisation and how many lives were lost when people stood in lines. But we can easily change its impact. So, what can we do against hate propaganda? We have to continue making films like these and keep the memory alive.”



His comments quickly went viral, with social media users speculating that he was referring to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar franchise. Others defended the films, triggering a wider online debate.

