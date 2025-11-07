Veteran Playback Singer, Actor Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away

Mumbai : Veteran playback singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit passed away on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness, her family said. She was 71. More details regarding her demise are awaited. Sulakshana, sister of popular music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and yesteryear actor Vijayta Pandit, is best known for crooning 'Bekrar Dil Tu Gaye Ja', and 'Somwar Ko Hum Mile Mangalwar Ko Nain' with legendary Kishore Kumar. Her track 'Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein' with music icon Mohammed Rafi was also loved by many. The duo together created several musical gems such as Sona Re Tujhe Kaise Miloon, Yeh Pyara Lage Tera Chehra, Jab Aati Hogi Yaad Meri and Yeh Pyar Kiya Hai. And no one can forget her 'Saat Samundar Paar' duet with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Also, In 1976, she received a Filmfare Award for the song 'Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara' from the film Sankalp.



Sulakshana began her cinematic journey with the 1975 release Uljhan, where she starred opposite the legendary Sanjeev Kumar. The duo reportedly shared a warm and close rapport during the shoot. Coincidentally, November 6 also marks the 40th death anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar, a cherished icon of Indian cinema. Sulakshana was also featured in Hera Pheri (1976), Dharam Kanta (1982), Do Waqt Ki Roti (1988), and Goraa (1987), among others. (ANI)