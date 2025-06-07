Veteran Actress Vijayabhanu Passes Away In the US

Renowned classical dancer and yesteryear actress Vijayabhanu, known by her stage name Vijayabhana Majaka, has passed away. A prominent figure in 1970s Telugu cinema, she was celebrated for her versatile performances in over 100 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages within a single decade.



Vijayabhanu's on-screen chemistry with comedy legend Rajababu was particularly adored, and she shared the screen with many leading heroes of her time, including NTR and Shoban Babu. Her critically acclaimed role in Idi Katha Kaadu earned her a Nandi Award.



A recipient of the prestigious Natyamayuri title, Vijayabhanu was also a devoted dance guru. After settling in the U.S. and marrying an American, she established the Sri Shakti Sharada Nritya Niketan in Los Angeles, where she imparted her knowledge of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, and Kathakali to thousands. Her humanitarian efforts were widely recognized, having aided countless individuals in need.



Her sister, Kalaimamani Dr. Sindhoori Jayasinghe, a classical dancer herself, is inspired by her and runs a dance school in the US..



Actress Jayaprada, a close friend, attended the funeral rituals in Chennai. Vijayabhanu's legacy as a celebrated artist and dedicated philanthropist will be fondly remembered.

