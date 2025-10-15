Veteran Actress-Singer Raavu Balasaraswathi Devi Passes Away at 97

Veteran actress and singer Raavu Balasaraswathi Devi, revered as the first playback singer in Telugu cinema, passed away peacefully at her residence in Hyderabad. She was 97.



She holds a distinguished place in Indian film history — she not only pioneered playback singing in Telugu cinema but was also the first ‘light music’ singer on All India Radio.



Her cinematic singing debut came with Bhagya Lakshmi (1943), where she lent her voice to actress Kamala Kotnis for the song “Thinne Meedha Sinnoda”, composed by Bhimavarapu Narasimha Rao. This marked a revolutionary shift in the Telugu film industry, as it was the first time an actor’s on-screen song was performed by another singer, thus ushering in the era of playback singing.



Beginning her artistic journey as a child actor, Balasaraswathi Devi’s immense talent soon drew the attention of renowned filmmaker K. Subramaniam, who introduced her to Tamil cinema. She appeared in several classics, including Bhaktha Kuchela (1936), Balayogini (1937), and Thiruneelakantar (1939). She also portrayed Tukaram’s daughter in the 1938 film Tukaram.



In 1940, she starred opposite composer S. Rajeswara Rao in Illalu, directed by Gudavalli Ramabrahmam — further showcasing her versatility as both an actress and a singer.



Over her long and illustrious career, Raavu Balasaraswathi Devi became a trailblazer for women in South Indian cinema, leaving behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire generations of artists.

