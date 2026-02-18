Veteran Actress Pravina Deshpande Passes Away; CINTAA Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Veteran actress Pravina Deshpande, known for her work across films and television, passed away on Tuesday, confirmed the Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA). CINTAA offered a heartfelt tribute to the late actress. "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpande ji (member since 2008) #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip," the association wrote.



Deshpande's family also confirmed her demise on her official Instagram handle, writing, "It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026."



Her final rites were conducted on Tuesday afternoon at the Hindu Crematorium in Andheri, Mumbai. Tributes have been pouring in from fans and colleagues across social media. Actor Palash Dutta, who worked alongside Pravina Deshpande in the Manik Talwar-directed short film 'Thanks Mom', also poured out his heart and expressed grief. "With deep sorrow n profound grief, our very own @pravinadeshpande ji - a beloved person and a talented actress passed away today so gracefully, with dignity n always with a smiling face! She will remain that way forever in our hearts. May her gentle n pious soul attain everlasting heavenly peace. May Almighty give her endearing and supportive family the strength to bear this immense loss," he wrote.



Recalling their professional journey, Dutta added, "I have been knowing Pravina ji professionally since over 22 years and around 19 years ago I cast her in a tv commercial as Priyanka Chopra's Mother n a couple of projects thereafter!" Dutta also revealed that Deshpande was battling cancer while working on their short film 'Thanks Mom'. "She shot for the film (bcoz of being a passionate actor)in spite of being in pain n going through chemo sessions! And won awards n accolades for it. She was a living example of an iron lady who fought cancer with resilience, grace n strength! She truly lived a wonderful n blessed life!" he added. A prominent face in the film and TV industry, Pravina Deshpande has worked in popular shows and movies, including 'Ek Villain', 'Gabbar is Back', and 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran'. Her latest release came with a cameo appearance in Emraan Hashmi's Netflix web series 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'.

