Mahabharat's Karna Pankaj Dheer Dead

Veteran television and film actor Pankaj Dheer, renowned for his role as Karna in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' died on October15.

As per a news report from an English daily, Dheer had previously suffered from cancer but the disease reportedly relapsed a few months ago, leaving him in a critical condition, for which he also underwent major surgery.

The Cine & TV Artistes Association released an official statement regarding Dhheer's death on Tuesday, saying, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing away of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 p.m next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle(W) Mumbai."